Average new house prices in 100 cities in China down 0.01 percent in Oct

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:28:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,199/square meter ($2,245/sq.m.), down 0.01 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage point slower than that recorded in September, though up 0.06 percent year on year, 0.09 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in September, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in October, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 15,945/square meter ($2,209/sq.m.), down 0.16 percent month on month, 0.03 percentage points faster than the month-on-month decrease recorded in September, while down 0.51 percent year on year, 0.12 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in September.

$1 = RMB 7.2189


