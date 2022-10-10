Average new house prices in 100 cities down 0.02 percent in Sept

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:59:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,200/square meter ($2,282/sq.m.), down 0.02 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage point faster than the decrease recorded in August, though up 0.15 percent year on year, 0.17 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in August, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in September, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 cities in question amounted to RMB 15,970/square meter ($2,249/sq.m.), down 0.13 percent month on month, while down 0.39 percent year on year, 0.27 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in August.