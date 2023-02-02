Average new house prices in 100 cities down 0.02 percent in January

Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:08:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,174/square meter ($2,409.4/sq.m.), down 0.02 percent month on month, 0.06 percentage points slower compared to the declining pace recorded in December last year, though down 0.03 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in January, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 Chinese cities amounted to RMB 15,858/square meter ($2,362.3/sq.m.), down 0.11 percent month on month, 0.11 percentage point slower than the decreasing pace recorded in December, while down 0.81 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.713