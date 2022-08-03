﻿
Average new house prices in 100 cities down 0.01 percent in July

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:53:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 16,204/square meter ($2,401/sq.m.), down 0.01 percent month on month, shifting from the rise of 0.04 percent recorded in June, though up 0.52 percent year on year, 0.36 percentage point slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in June, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in July, the average second-hand house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 16,012/square meter ($2,372/sq.m.), down 0.09 percent month on month, 0.07 percentage points faster than the month-on-month growth recorded in June, while up 0.35 percent year on year, 0.52 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in June.


