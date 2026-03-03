 |  Login 
Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.37% in February

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 10:03:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In February this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 17,107/square meter ($2,472/sq.m.), down 0.04 percent month on month, while rising by 2.37 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in February, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 12,835/square meter ($1,855/sq.m.), down 0.54 percent month on month, 0.31 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in January this year, while down 8.78 percent year on year, 0.11 percentage point faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 


