MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.1 percent in Feb 16-22

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 09:55:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 16-22 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of both hot rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.1 percent, while the average prices of common medium steel plate and welded steel pipe both remained stable, all week on week.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.1 percent, while the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal both remained stable, all week on week.


