Baowu Group Zhongnan Steel and China Pingmei Shenma Group sign strategic cooperation deal

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 10:03:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group Zhongnan Steel and energy and functional materials manufacturer China Pingmei Shenma Group held a ceremony for the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement on March 2.

According to the agreement, both sides will actively advance the strategic deployment established by senior leadership, which will prioritize the allocation of quality resources to high-performing enterprises, thereby achieving efficient resource allocation and complementary advantages.

Both parties will also build a closer upstream-downstream cooperative relationship, strengthening the efficient and synergistic development of the coal-coke-steel industrial chain and supply chain.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

