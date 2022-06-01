Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.03% in May

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 10:33:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In May of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,198/square meter ($2,432/sq.m.), up 0.03 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage points faster than the month-on-month growth recorded in April, though up 1.2 percent year on year, 0.31 percentage point slower than the year-on-year increase recorded in April, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in May, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,030/square meter ($2,407/sq.m.), down 0.01 percent month on month, shifting from the month-on-month rise of 0.03 percent recorded in April, while up 1.39 percent year on year, 0.52 percentage points slower than the year-on-year rise recorded in April.