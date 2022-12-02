Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities down 0.06 percent in Nov

Friday, 02 December 2022 11:26:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,190/square meter ($2,273/sq.m.), down 0.06 percent month on month, 0.05 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in October, though up 0.04 percent year on year, 0.02 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in October, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in November, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 Chinese cities amounted to RMB 15,911/square meter ($2,234/sq.m.), down 0.21 percent month on month, 0.05 percentage points faster than the month-on-month decrease recorded in October, while down 0.64 percent year on year, 0.13 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in October.