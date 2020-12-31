﻿
Average housing prices in China to rise by 5% in 2021, down from 7% in 2020

Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:26:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The year-on-year growth of average housing prices for both new houses and second-hand houses in China in 2021 will likely narrow to around five percent, while in 2020 the growth of average prices for both new houses and second-hand houses was around seven percent, according to a report issued on December 29 by Shell Research Institute, a major real estate research institution in China.

However, the research institution stated that the financial boost to real estate dividends will gradually weaken and so the era of a general rise in housing prices will never return.

According to Shell Research Institute, housing prices in the Yangtze River Delta in 2021 will indicate a bigger rise than those in the Pearl River Delta.


