Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in Oct up 10%

Thursday, 05 November 2020 13:34:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the last week of October (October 26-31) this year reached 106,828 units, down one percent year on year and up four percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Accordingly, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the whole of October this year reached 57,000 units, up 10 percent year on year and up one percent month on month.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, China’s General Office of the State Council issued its development plan for the new energy vehicle industry (2021-2035) on November 3, stating that the new energy vehicle (NEV) sales will account for around 20 percent of overall new vehicle sales in China by 2025. NEV production in China is expected to see a booming period, which will boost demand for steel.