Average daily coal output exceeds 12 million mt in China

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:34:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily coal output in China has exceeded 12.0 million mt, as announced by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

On February 20, the average daily coal output reached 12.18 million mt, returning to the average daily output recorded in the fourth quarter last year. In particular, on February 20, the daily coal output in the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi stood at 3.5 million mt and 2.0 million mt, while in Inner Mongolia output exceeded 3.7 million mt, reaching its highest level in February.

According to the NDRC, the supply of coal in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia will become stable when the weather becomes warm, which will ensure supply of coal in China.