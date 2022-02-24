﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Average daily coal output exceeds 12 million mt in China

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:34:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The average daily coal output in China has exceeded 12.0 million mt, as announced by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

On February 20, the average daily coal output reached 12.18 million mt, returning to the average daily output recorded in the fourth quarter last year. In particular, on February 20, the daily coal output in the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi stood at 3.5 million mt and 2.0 million mt, while in Inner Mongolia output exceeded 3.7 million mt, reaching its highest level in February.

According to the NDRC, the supply of coal in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia will become stable when the weather becomes warm, which will ensure supply of coal in China.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.47% in early Feb, stocks up 23.18%

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.7 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China Coal Energy Company’s coal output up 2.4 percent in January