Authorities investigating claims of irregular mining activity at Vallourec Brazil’s dam

Thursday, 13 January 2022 22:12:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Minas Gerais state authorities are currently investigating claims of potential irregular activities at Vallourec Brazil’s faulty dam, which overflowed this week, according to a media report.

The Minas Gerais state legislative assembly (ALMG), a body of state policymakers, the Federal Police, which carries out investigations, the Civil Police and FEAM, which is part of a state environmental regulator, are currently analyzing whether Vallourec Brazil missed any licenses to perform its activities.

A state deputy and a commission of ALMG received claims that Vallourec Brazil reportedly operated in an area it didn’t own without proper licensing documents, and allegedly let a stockpile of iron ore waste fall into the dam, causing it to overflow.

Vallourec Brazil denied any wrongdoing. It was fined by Minas Gerais state at $52 million for the incident.


