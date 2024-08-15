 |  Login 
Australia’s Stanmore completes acquisition of Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project

Thursday, 15 August 2024 14:05:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based metallurgical coal supplier Stanmore Resources has announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project from global premium-quality hard coking coal producer South32 and Australia-based Aquila Coal, a subsidiary of Chinese steel producer Baowu Steel Group. The company now owns and controls 100 percent of the project.

In accordance with the terms of the agreements, Stanmore paid US$30 million in cash in respect of the acquisition of Eagle Downs and A$2 million in respect of Eagle Downs South plus approximately US$4 million in completion adjustments.

“Stanmore will now seek to optimize the development plan and take a capital efficient approach to any development decision,” Marcelo Matos, CEO of the company, commented.


