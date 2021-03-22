Australia’s Mineral Resources produces first iron ore at Wonmunna

Monday, 22 March 2021 11:45:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mineral Resources Limited (MRL), a leading Australian based mining services and processing company, has announced that it has produced first iron ore at the Wonmunna Iron Ore Project in Western Australia.

The project is set to ramp up its annual production capacity of five million mt in the June quarter this year. There is potential to expand Wonmunna’s output to the designed capacity of 10 million mt per year upon the successful grant of additional approvals, at little extra capital cost.

Iron ore from the project will be used to underpin the company’s Utah Point Hub iron ore blend. The addition of the Wonmunna project will help boost the company’s sales to 14 million mt per year by the end of the December quarter of 2021.

The project has created 500 jobs across the mine site and transport network in Western Australia.

The company had purchased the Wonmunna mine from the Australian Aboriginal Mining Corporation (AAMC) in September 2020.