Australia’s Mineral Resources’ iron ore output down in December quarter

Monday, 29 January 2024 14:59:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has published its operational results for the second quarter ending December 31 of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Accordingly, in the December quarter, total iron ore output amounted to 4.45 million mt, down by 7.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 19.3 percent year on year. The company also stated that the Onslow Iron project, which is one of the largest iron ore projects under development, is set to ship its first iron ore in June this year.

In the given quarter, total iron ore sales came to 4.81 million wet metric tons (wmt), up by 22.6 percent quarter on quarter and by 16.1 percent compared to the same quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024.