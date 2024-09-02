Australia’s Fenix Resources posts higher iron ore output and sales for FY 2023-24

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its operational results for the full financial year 2023-24 ended June 30 this year.

In the given financial year, the company produced 1.51 million wmt of iron ore, up by 2.7 percent compared to the previous financial year.

Fenix Resources shipped 1.46 million wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge mine in Western Australia during the same year, up by 7.4 percent year on year. 25 shipments, consisting of 723,657 wmt of lumps and 739,384 wmt of fines, were sold during the financial year 2023-24. Additionally, as of June 30 this year, the company had shipped a total of approximately 4,662,643 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge mine since the commencement of the project in 2021.

The average grade shipped in the given quarter was 64.3 percent Fe for lump products and 63.2 percent Fe for fines, compared to 64.4 percent Fe and 62.7 percent Fe in the previous financial year, respectively.