Australia initiates AD expiry review on imports of rod in coil from China

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 11:49:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review regarding antidumping measures on rod in coil imports from China, which are due to expire on April 22, 2026.

The review, which was launched upon the application made by local producer InfraBuild, covers the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. The current antidumping measures, which were initially imposed in April 2016, stand at 33.1 percent for all Chinese exporters.

The Antidumping Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Minister of Industry, Science and Technology based on the outcome of the inquiry no later than October 21, 2025.

The given products with a diameter of less than 14 mm are currently classified under the following codes in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule 7213.91.00.44 and 7227.90.90.02.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

