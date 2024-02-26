Audi Mexico recovers production lost due to strike

Monday, 26 February 2024 00:51:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

German automaker Audi worked extra shifts over the weekend (February 24 and 25) to recover part of the production lost due to the 25-day strike by workers over salary updates, according to reports in the Mexican press.

“The third shift, which normally rests, will have to work. The company will pay 300 percent for the day, specifically, for the painting and logistics areas,” published the Milenio newspaper.

The strike began on January 24 and ended on Sunday, February 18. As previously reported by SteelOrbis, around 12,500 units were stopped being produced during the strike period. In addition, the automaker's supply chain, made up of hundreds of companies, was affected.

The extra work occurred on the first weekend after the strike ended. Considering data from the national statistics agency Inegi, weekend production was slightly less than a thousand units of Audi Q5.

In all of 2023, Audi contributed almost 5.0 percent of the total automotive production in Mexico, which totaled 3.78 million. Considering Audi and Volkswagen, the two companies of the same group contributed 13.9 percent of the total, which would place it as the third largest producer of vehicles, only surpassed by 16.3 percent of Nissan and 19.1 percent of the leader: General Motors.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Mexico is the seventh largest producer of vehicles in the world.