Audi México reaches agreement with union after 24-day strike

With the support of labor authorities in Mexico, the workers of the Mexican unit of the German automaker Audi reached a salary agreement with the company, which will be put to a vote on Sunday, February 18, reported the Ministry of Labor (STPS). As of today, more than 11,500 vehicles were not produced due to the strike since it started on January 24.

The agreement to be voted on is a global salary increase of 10.2 percent. Of this increase, 7.0 percent is direct to salary and an additional 3.2 percent in benefits.

According to data from the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) in 2023, Audi was ranked as the ninth largest vehicle producer in Mexico, with a daily average of 480 vehicles.

In all of 2023, Audi contributed almost 5.0 percent of the total automotive production in Mexico, which totaled 3.78 million.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Mexico is the seventh largest producer of vehicles in the world.