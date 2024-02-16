﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Audi México reaches agreement with union after 24-day strike

Friday, 16 February 2024 00:44:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

With the support of labor authorities in Mexico, the workers of the Mexican unit of the German automaker Audi reached a salary agreement with the company, which will be put to a vote on Sunday, February 18, reported the Ministry of Labor (STPS). As of today, more than 11,500 vehicles were not produced due to the strike since it started on January 24.

The agreement to be voted on is a global salary increase of 10.2 percent. Of this increase, 7.0 percent is direct to salary and an additional 3.2 percent in benefits.

According to data from the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) in 2023, Audi was ranked as the ninth largest vehicle producer in Mexico, with a daily average of 480 vehicles.

In all of 2023, Audi contributed almost 5.0 percent of the total automotive production in Mexico, which totaled 3.78 million.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Mexico is the seventh largest producer of vehicles in the world.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Mexican production of heavy trucks down 16.1 percent in January

12 Feb | Steel News

Mexico's automotive industry reports record surplus of $10.2 billion in December

09 Feb | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 9.6 percent in January

07 Feb | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico grows 12.3 percent to $10.26 billion in November

07 Feb | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 18.7 percent in January

02 Feb | Steel News

Workers at Mexican Audi plant on strike over wages

25 Jan | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow at $22.7 billion in November, up 7.4 percent

18 Jan | Steel News

China-based Daimay inaugurates $51 million auto parts plant in Mexico

12 Jan | Steel News

Italian EuroGroup inaugurates $55 million auto parts plant in Mexico

11 Jan | Steel News

Automakers in Mexico anticipates new production record in 2024

10 Jan | Steel News