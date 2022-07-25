﻿
English
Assofermet: Uncertainty prevails in Italian and European scrap markets

Monday, 25 July 2022 17:56:18 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

According to Assofermet, the Italian steel distributors' association, commenting on the steelmaking raw materials segment, between the end of May and the beginning of July the Italian market saw a rapid decline in prices of ferrous scrap, reaching "values that have not been seen in years". The main cause is the almost non-existent demand for scrap from steel mills, which are facing serious problems regarding energy costs and a sharp reduction in the demand for finished products.

It is also difficult to make any forecast. Assofermet said, "The future situation is not easy to read. There are too many variables at stake". However, market players hope for a vigorous recovery after the holiday season.

As for the international market, instability and uncertainty reign supreme as it has become increasingly difficult to foresee future developments.

Little material is circulating in Slovenia and negotiations are scarce. In Greece, only spot purchases and sales are seen. In Spain, mills are waiting for the holidays hoping that the trend will change in September, while in France there has been a drastic decline in work in the last two months. The same is true for the Netherlands where "the unfavorable LME and the scarcity of material have slowed down the pace of work", as Assofermet stated.


