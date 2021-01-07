﻿
Argentina extends scrap export restrictions

Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:59:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Argentinian government has announced that it has extended the existing restrictions on scrap exports for one more year as of December 23, 2020.

According to the government’s statement, reimplementation of the measures is due to structural reasons. It is reported that the international scrap trade has significantly increased in recent years. The Argentinian steel sector aims to increase local scrap consumption due to environmental reasons, as SteelOrbis understands.

The products subject to the export restrictions currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7204.10.00, 7204.21.00, 7204.29.00, 7204.30.00, 7204.41.00, 7204.49.00, 7204.50.00, 7404.00.00 and 7602.00.00.


