Argentina extends scrap export restrictions again

Monday, 03 January 2022 17:04:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina has again extended the existing restrictions on scrap exports for one more year as of December 23, 2021, according to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette.

It is reported that the Argentinian steel sector aims to increase local scrap consumption due to environmental reasons as the international scrap trade has significantly increased in recent years. According to the statement, the decision was made to promote industrial development and maintain the availability of raw materials for the national industry.

In January last year, the Argentinian government had extended the restrictions on scrap exports for one more year as of December 23, 2020, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products subject to the export restrictions currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7204.10.00, 7204.21.00, 7204.29.00, 7204.30.00, 7204.41.00, 7204.49.00, 7204.50.00, 7404.00.00 and 7602.00.00.