﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa declares force majeure due to breakdown

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:49:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Africa's largest steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa has issued a force majeure notice to its customers due to a breakdown of its plant equipment. The producer ascertained that the shell of the blast furnace at its Newcastle Works site has suffered thermal damage and needs to be shut down. Consequently, ArcelorMittal’s ability to fulfill its production and delivery obligations has been affected.

According to ArcelorMittal’s notice, the immediate initial assessment was that the necessary repairs could be carried out within a week; however, it has since become clear that a stoppage of at least three weeks is required.

The date on which the Vaal Melt Shop enters maintenance has been delayed until the end of October to limit the impact of the incident on its customers.


Tags: S. Africa  ArcelorMittal  South Africa  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Aug

Vietnam starts reviews of AD duties on certain flat steel imports
24  Aug

Fitch: India’s steel demand to contract in FY 2020-21
13  Aug

ArcelorMittal plans to build an EAF at AM/NS Calvert
30  Jul

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output severely hampered in H1
28  Jul

Kumba Iron Ore posts lower net profit for H1