ArcelorMittal sees EBITDA rise in Brazil in Q4 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 21:58:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal saw EBITDA at its Brazilian segment in Q4 2021 rise 174.3 percent, year-over-year, to $952 million, the company said on Thursday.

The company attributed the stronger EBITDA to higher steel shipments in Brazil and to a positive price-cost effect.

Operating income in Brazil reached $892 million in Q4 2021, 201.3 percent up, year-over-year. Net revenues in Q4 2021 rose 81.2 percent, year-over-year, to $3.4 billion.

Brazilian crude steel output in Q4 2021 was 3.1 million mt, 8.7 percent up, year-over-year. Steel sales volumes in Q4 2021 totaled 3.03 million mt, up from 2.5 million mt in Q4 2020.