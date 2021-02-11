﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil reports stronger operating income in Q4 2020

Thursday, 11 February 2021 21:50:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal said operating income at its Brazil segment in Q4 2020 surged 63.8 percent, year-over-year, to $290 million.

EBITDA was $339 million in Q4 2020, 41.2 percent up, year-over-year. Net revenues for the Brazilian segment in Q4 2020 slightly declined 0.94 percent, year-over-year, to $1.88 billion. Steel sales volumes of 2.57 million mt in Q4 2020, 5.2 percent down, year-over-year.

Crude steel output in Q4 2020 reached 2.86 million mt, up from 2.48 million mt in Q4 2019. The output increase was due to the restart of a blast furnace at its Tubarao mill in Q4 2020, as well as increased demand for long steel products.

Average steel selling prices in Q4 2020 reached $702/mt, up from $628/mt in Q4 2019.


Tags: Brazil  ArcelorMittal  South America  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil opens new steel distribution center
08  Feb

Vale may add up to 49 million mt of capacity in 2021
04  Feb

Brazilian president asks politician to speed up project allowing mining on indigenous lands
02  Feb

Brazilian crude steel output up in December, down in 2020
15  Jan

ArcelorMittal Brazil sets up first retail franchise