Monday, 09 January 2023 12:34:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has sold some of its indirect shares and voting rights in Turkish steelmaker Ereğli Demir ve Çelik (Erdemir) for a total nominal value of TRY 186,074 ($9,905), according to Erdemir's statement to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (PDP).

As a result of this transaction, ArcelorMittal’s previous stake of 12.08 percent in Erdemir has fallen to 9.55 percent.