ArcelorMittal Mexico starts hot skin pass mill at new rolling mill

Monday, 11 July 2022 11:25:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Mexico announces the start-up of the hot skin pass mill, within the hot rolling mill, which will contribute to improving the quality and flatness of hot-rolled steel strips.

Almost seven months after the operation of the new rolling mill officially started, ArcelorMittal recognizes the innovative technology of the hot skin pass mills that allow the production of sheet coils with the highest quality standards. The result is a high-quality surface in order to satisfy the most demanding needs of consumers, mainly in industries such as the production of containers, containers, cabinets and panels.

“Our new rolling mill has a hot skin pass mill that allows us to guarantee our customers full compliance with the elongation tolerances of the sheet, with excellent flatness performance and high surface quality”, said Jorge Nieto, CTO of ArcelorMittal Mexico.

It should be noted that one of the objectives of the new rolling mill is to produce a wide range of sheets with a final thickness of 25.4 mm to a minimum of 1.2 mm, required by the different industries of the Mexican market, as well as the production of high-quality steels, low carbon, ultra-low carbon, high strength low alloy, API grades, etc.


