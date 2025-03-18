 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal increases production capacity in Brazil

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 19:40:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal inaugurated the new wire rod drawing line of its Sabará plant, located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

With investments of BRL 144 million ($25.3 million), the new line will increase by 25 percent of the plant’s capacity to 170,000 mt per year.

The Sabará plant has up to 40 percent of its production destined to the auto industry, with highly valued products destined to the production of springs, shock absorbers, bolts, axles, stabilizing bars, and other products.

The expansion, along with the two new drawing equipment imported from Germany, includes a new warehouse for the stockpiling of finished steel products.

The expansion of the Sabará plant is part of the strategic plan of ArcelorMittal, which includes BRL 11.5 billion in Minas Gerais, to be allocated in the expansion of forest plantation to produce charcoal, a new continuous caster in the Juiz de Fora plant, the refurbishment of the blast furnace of the Monlevade plant, and the technological update of all steel plants, services and iron ore mining.

USD= BRL5.69 (March 18)


Tags: Brazil South America Production ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal halts expansion of steel plant in Brazil

25 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil to build two solar power plants

22 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil and Casa dos Ventos to establish renewable energy JV

18 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian steel institute unveils pessimistic expectations for the year

27 Nov | Steel News

Mitsui and ArcelorMittal jointly launch steel service center in Brazil

03 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal restarts expansion project at Brazilian plants

06 Aug | Steel News

Import offers gaining some traction as US flats spots stagnate

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian crude steel output set to rise 2.2 percent this year

27 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal slows Canadian expansion project

04 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News