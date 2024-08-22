ArcelorMittal Brazil to build two solar power plants

Luxembourg-headquartered global steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Brazil has signed contracts for the development of two solar energy projects with a combined capacity of 465 MW, equivalent to 14 percent of its current electricity requirements.

The first project, which will have 200 MW solar power capacity, is scheduled to be commissioned before the end of 2025. This project builds on ArcelorMittal Brazil’s existing relationship with Brazilian renewable energy project developer Casa dos Ventos, with whom in April last year it signed a joint venture agreement for the development of a 554 MW capacity wind power project that is set to be commissioned towards the end of next year.

The second project is a partnership with Latin America-based renewable energy developer Atlas Renewable Energy for the development of a 265 MW capacity solar energy project in the state of Minas Gerais in eastern Brazil. Project commissioning is again expected before the end of 2025.

The projects support ArcelorMittal Brazil’s aims to decarbonize its future electricity needs and are a further step towards its long-term ambition to be self-sufficient in terms of its electricity requirements.