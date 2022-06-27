﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal CLN sells its 70% shareholding in AcierPlus

Monday, 27 June 2022 13:54:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based distributor ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia (ArcelorMittal CLN), a joint venture of ArcelorMittal Distribution Solutions Italia (AMDSI) and Italy-based CLN Group, has announced that it signed the sale of its 70 percent shareholding in the French company AcierPlus s.a.s. on June 21.

ArcelorMittal CLN has sold 45 percent of its shareholding to Angelo Cazzolla, manager of the company, who already held 30 percent of the shareholding in AcierPlus, and the remaining 25 percent to MA S.r.l., a company belonging to  CLN Group.

AcierPlus s.a.s. is a French joint stock company and has two operation sites in Hericourt and Ancenis. While the company mainly performs cutting, shaping and welding services on steel products, its main customers are active in the lifting, railway and construction equipment markets.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal CLN caters to the needs of the automotive and household appliance industries, as well as the construction sector and general industry.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking M&A ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Italian state to delay completion of Acciaierie d'Italia acquisition by two years

31 May | Steel News

Possible distribution merger between Italy’s CLN Group and AMDS

27 Feb | Steel News

Hunt continues to find a buyer for Lucchini

16 May | Steel News

Italian state to delay completion of Acciaierie d'Italia acquisition by two years

31 May | Steel News

Possible distribution merger between Italy’s CLN Group and AMDS

27 Feb | Steel News

Hunt continues to find a buyer for Lucchini

16 May | Steel News