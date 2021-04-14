ArcelorMittal Brazil sees net profit increase 15.6 percent in full-year 2020

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:45:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, said net profit in full-year 2020 rose 15.6 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 1.23 billion ($217.3 million).

ArcelorMittal Brazil unveiled its full-year results separately this week, months after ArcelorMittal released limited Q4 2020 and full-year results for its Brazil business segment in February.

ArcelorMittal Brazil said EBITDA in full-year 2020 was BRL 5.1 billion ($897.7 million), 27.5 percent up, year-over-year. EBITDA margin in full-year 2020 rose to 15 percent, from 12 percent in full-year 2019.

Net revenues in full-year 2020 grew 2.1 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 33.1 billion ($5.8 billion). Steel output in full-year 2020 declined to 9.5 million mt, from 10.4 million mt in full-year 2019. Steel sales volumes in full-year 2020 also dropped 7 percent, year-over-year, to 9.3 million mt, the company said.