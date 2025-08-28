Anyang Steel posts net profit of RMB 38.0583 million for H1 2025

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 15.515 billion ($2.2 billion) in the January-June period this year, down 12.09 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 38.0583 million ($5.4 million) for the given period, compared to the net loss of RMB 1.263 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

In the given period, Anyang Steel produced 3.7194 million mt of flat steel, up 15.8 percent year on year, while its sold 3.685 million mt of flat steel, up 15.9 percent year on year, with the average sales price standing at RMB 3,210.33/mt, down 12.75 percent year on year.