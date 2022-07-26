Anyang plans to maintain steelmaking capacity at 15 million mt by 2025

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:16:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 22, Anyang municipal government of Henan Province issued the plan for ecological environmental protection and ecological economic development for the 2021-2025 period, stating that numbers of steelmakers in Anyang city will decrease to four from eight, while numbers of blast furnaces will be reduced from sixteen to seven, and numbers of converters volume will be cut to nine from sixteen. Accordingly, the steelmaking capacity and iron-smelting capacity in Anyang will be maintained within 15 million mt and 14 million mt by the end of 2025.

Anyang will optimize and adjust the layout of the steel industry and implement the integration of steel enterprises. The industry will follow the path of green development and reduce quantities of steelmakers, and aim to improve the quality and efficiency. Moreover, the integration and building of steel projects will follow the A-level standards of national environmental protection requirements.