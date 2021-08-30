﻿
Ansteel’s net profit up 936.6 percent in H1

Monday, 30 August 2021 10:47:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liaoning Province-based Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has issued its financial report for the first half this year, announcing it registered an operating revenue of RMB 72.551 billion ($11.2 billion) in the given period, up 62.5 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 5.183 billion ($0.8 billion), up 936.6 percent year on year. 

Ansteel said its outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 13.55 million mt, 14.57 million mt and 13.63 million mt, up 7.11 percent, 15.73 percent and 16.7 percent, year on year, respectively, creating the best performance in history for the given period. At the same time, the company sold 13.52 million mt of finished steel, up 17.36 percent year on year.


