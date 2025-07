The mobilization meeting of five hundred and thirty-seven projects of Anhui Province, the third batch of projects this year, started on July 2 this year, with the projects having an overall investment of RMB 324.08 billion ($45.3 billion), while with the annual investment of RMB 66.91 billion ($9.3 billion).

In particular, there were 13 projects with an investment of RMB 3.0 billion ($0.42 billion) or above, 8 projects with an investment of RMB 5.0 billion ($0.7 billion) or above.