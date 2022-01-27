Anglo American’s iron ore output up three percent in 2021

Thursday, 27 January 2022 12:33:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it produced 15.1 million mt of iron ore in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreasing by seven percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In 2021, the company produced 63.8 million mt of iron ore, up by three percent year on year.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba remained stable year on year to 9.7 million mt, while in 2021 its iron ore production at Kumba increased by nine percent year on year to 40.86 million mt. In the given quarter, production at Sishen was 6.5 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 3.2 million mt. In the fourth quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine increased by four percent year on year to 10.7 million mt, due to improved equipment reliability and throughput at Saldanha port.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 5.3 million mt in the fourth quarter, down 17 percent year on year, due to lower plant availability impacted by the unplanned maintenance and heavy rainfall experienced during the quarter. In 2021, the company’s iron ore output at Minas Rio amounted to 22.94 million mt, down by five percent compared to 2020.

Besides, Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 4.4 million mt in the fourth quarter, rising by five percent year on year, reflecting the increase in production at Dawson. This was partly offset by operations at Moranbah being impacted by challenging geological conditions for most of the quarter and operating time being limited at the open-cut operations by above-average rainfall. In the full year, the company’s metallurgical coal production totaled 14.9 million mt, down by 11 percent year on year.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2022 is at 63-67 million mt, including 39-41 million mt at the Kumba mine and 24-26 million mt at the Minas Rio project.