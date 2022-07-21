Anglo American’s iron ore output down 13.5 percent in H1

Thursday, 21 July 2022 17:36:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the second quarter and the first half this year.

In the second quarter, the company produced 14.37 million mt of iron ore, decreasing by 8.4 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and up by 9.2 percent compared to the first quarter. In the first half this year, the company’s iron ore production totaled 27.54 million mt, down by 13.5 percent year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 3.4 percent year on year to 9.47 million mt, while in the first six months its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 12.8 percent year on year to 17.76 million mt. In the given quarter the production at Sishen was 7.1 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.3 million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine increased by 9.5 percent year on year to 10.3 million mt, reflecting improved logistics performance.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 4.9 million mt in the second quarter, down 16.5 percent year on year, due to a 20-day planned maintenance carried out in the quarter.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2022 is at 60-64 million mt, unchanged from the previous guidance.