Almost 80 percent of EU rebar quota for Turkey already exhausted

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 16:46:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Lots of imported steel tonnages are waiting at EU ports to pass through customs in the new quota period which started on April 1, according to the European Commission’s data. The quotas for Turkish and India organic coated sheet have already been exhausted.

68,840 mt of Turkish rebar is waiting for customs clearance, with the quota amounting to 86,412 mt for Turkey. For hot rolled coil, 109,953 mt of Turkish HRC is already waiting at EU ports, with the quota amounting to 430,246 mt for Turkey, while India’s HRC import quota stands at 273,178 mt and 84,222 mt of Indian HRC is already waiting for customs clearance.

Turkey has shipped 74,988 mt of wire rod out of its 107,758 mt wire rod import quota, while 70,731 mt of Turkish merchant bar, 28,632 mt of gas pipes and 29,434 mt of hollow sections are waiting for customs clearance, with the quotas amounting to 97,010 mt, 42,250 mt and 90,057 mt for Turkey, respectively.

The EU organic coated sheet import quotas of 14,386 mt and 71,942 mt for Turkey and India, respectively, have already been exhausted, as 16,626 mt and 75,481 mt of the given product from the two countries are waiting at EU ports.

The European Commission banned imports of steel products from Russia and Belarus due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and proportionally redistributed the volumes Belarus and Russia had in the country-specific tariff rate quotas among other exporting countries subject to the safeguard measure, as SteelOrbis previously reported.