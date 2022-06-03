Alien Metals to start production at Hancock iron ore project in 2023, acquires Vivash Gorge iron ore project

Friday, 03 June 2022 12:30:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based iron ore company Alien Metals has announced that its Hancock Iron Ore Project in Western Australia will commence its first production in 2023. The discussions with third-party contractors and potential offtake partners to enable the company to get into production in 2023 are continuing.

The company also stated that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Australia-based Zenith Minerals’ Vivash Gorge iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project will be the company’s third strategically located high grade iron ore project within the Pilbara region.