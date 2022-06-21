Alien Metals to produce high grade iron ore from Hancock project, completes Vivash Gorge project acquisition

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 12:29:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based iron ore company Alien Metals has announced that its metallurgical test work on iron ore from its Hancock project in Australia has confirmed high grades. High grade direct shipping ore Pilbara fines product was confirmed at a grade of 62.7 percent Fe, from the initial bulk sample from Ridge C Resource.

The project will commence its first production in 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Marketing samples are prepared and being dispatched to potential customers, the company said.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the company has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Vivash Gorge iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project will be the company’s third strategically located high grade iron ore project within the Pilbara region, as SteelOrbis previously reported.