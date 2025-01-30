 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Algerian...

Algerian Qatari Steel’s steel products access 36 countries in 2024

Thursday, 30 January 2025 15:17:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS), one of the largest steelmakers in Algeria, managed to export about 700,000 mt of steel products in 2024, according to local media reports.

In the given year, the company’s revenues from its exports sales amounted to over $360 million, while its production volume exceeded 2 million mt, of which 66 percent were for the domestic market and 34 percent for the foreign markets.

In the meantime, steel products of AQS reached 36 different countries and the company strengthened its position in most European, American and Asian markets, due to its several international quality compliance certificates, demonstrating the competitiveness of the company.

Sofiane Chaib Setti, deputy general manager of AQS, pointed out that the company aims to increase its export volume to 2.7 million mt in the future, following the commissioning of the second phase of its expansion project in 2028.


Tags: Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Tosyalı Algerie exports first slab from Algeria

19 Aug | Steel News

Tosyalı Algerie targets 1.4 million mt of steel exports in 2022

30 Jun | Steel News

Safeguard and supportive measures gradually gain clarity in Algerian steel market

19 Jun | Steel News

Tosyalı Algerie exports first slab from Algeria

19 Aug | Steel News

Tosyalı Algerie targets 1.4 million mt of steel exports in 2022

30 Jun | Steel News

Safeguard and supportive measures gradually gain clarity in Algerian steel market

19 Jun | Steel News