Algerian Qatari Steel’s steel products access 36 countries in 2024

Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS), one of the largest steelmakers in Algeria, managed to export about 700,000 mt of steel products in 2024, according to local media reports.

In the given year, the company’s revenues from its exports sales amounted to over $360 million, while its production volume exceeded 2 million mt, of which 66 percent were for the domestic market and 34 percent for the foreign markets.

In the meantime, steel products of AQS reached 36 different countries and the company strengthened its position in most European, American and Asian markets, due to its several international quality compliance certificates, demonstrating the competitiveness of the company.

Sofiane Chaib Setti, deputy general manager of AQS, pointed out that the company aims to increase its export volume to 2.7 million mt in the future, following the commissioning of the second phase of its expansion project in 2028.