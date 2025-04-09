 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Alfa...

Alfa Acciai order new spooler line from Danieli for Brescia works

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 14:52:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai Group is investing in a new spooler line to be installed at its Brescia works, according to the Italian plantmaker Danieli. The new spooler line is expected to start production in early 2026.

The new line provided by Danieli will replace the existing spooler line and will surpass the current weight limitation of 3 mt, allowing Alfa Acciai to produce torsion-free rebar in coils weighing from 2.4 mt to 8 mt with diameters between 8 mm and 16 mm. The available diameters may be extended to 18-20 mm in the future.


Tags: Longs Italy European Union Steelmaking Alfa Acciai 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 10, 2025 

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs prices stable amid higher costs, despite lower import billet price, shaky scrap market

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues merchant bar prices after long break

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues wire rod prices for engineering grade products

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its wire rod price

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official wire rod prices indicate diverse trends

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 9, 2025 

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 15, 2025

08 Apr | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices rebound slightly amid better demand in most regional markets

08 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 8, 2025 

08 Apr | Longs and Billet