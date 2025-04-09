Alfa Acciai order new spooler line from Danieli for Brescia works

Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai Group is investing in a new spooler line to be installed at its Brescia works, according to the Italian plantmaker Danieli. The new spooler line is expected to start production in early 2026.

The new line provided by Danieli will replace the existing spooler line and will surpass the current weight limitation of 3 mt, allowing Alfa Acciai to produce torsion-free rebar in coils weighing from 2.4 mt to 8 mt with diameters between 8 mm and 16 mm. The available diameters may be extended to 18-20 mm in the future.