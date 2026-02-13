 |  Login 
Added value of steel industry in Hebei up 9.6 percent in 2025

Friday, 13 February 2026 10:03:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, China’s Hebei Province achieved a profit margin of RMB 149.96 ($21.6) per metric ton of steel, with the added value of the steel industry in the province increasing by 9.6 percent year on year, according to data issued by the Hebei Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology.

In the given year, Hebei Province leveraged technological innovations to accelerate the transformation of steel products from raw material-grade to material-grade, and the transition of enterprises from manufacturers to comprehensive service providers. As a result, a continuous stream of high-end "Hebei-made" products emerged, including electrical steel, automotive steel sheets, shipbuilding plates and special steel.


