Aceros Arequipa investing $243 million at its Pisco mill

Monday, 03 May 2021 00:25:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Aceros Arequipa, one of Peru’s largest steelmakers, said it will invest a combined $243 million at its Pisco EAF mill.

The $243 million investment includes a recent $23 million investment approved by its board of directors on April 29, according to a document filing obtained by SteelOrbis, which will allow the company to produce a wider range of steel products.

Separately, Aceros Arequipa said it will also invest another $43 million to modernize a rolling mill to boost production efficiency of profiles, round bars and high carbon steel products.

The Pisco EAF mill will have a 1.2 million mt/year crude steel capacity. Currently, its Pisco mill has an 850,000 mt/year billets capacity. In January this year, Aceros Arequipa said it planned to start-up its Pisco EAF mill by May this year.