﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia’s extraordinary administration gives €150 million for maintenance works at Taranto plant

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 15:59:48 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The extraordinary administration appointed for Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia is ready to deposit €150 million to start maintenance works at the Taranto plant, according to local Italian media.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the European Union has granted a loan amounting to €320 million for Acciaierie d’Italia to restart operations at Taranto, which should be approved once the industrial plan is presented to Brussels within one month.

On March 25, Italian minister of business and made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, had a meeting with the Italian unions. He explained that, even if the maintenance works are started immediately, they will take at least six to seven months, as blast furnaces 1 and 2 require massive restorations. Thus, the production levels will remain low, at least for now.

“We will need seven months to get back to the steel output of six million mt, but the €150 million is an important step,” Ferdinando Uliano, secretary of the Italian union Fim Cisl, commented.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

22 Mar | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market stabilizes

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian crude steel production down 3.9 percent in February

21 Mar | Steel News

Tenova joins RINA’s Hydra project to drive steel production decarbonization

21 Mar | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market still declining

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Southern European longs market faces weak demand, falling prices

15 Mar | Longs and Billet

Negative mood prevails in local EU HRC market, import prices slump further

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Assofermet: EU steel market faces reduced demand, international uncertainties

12 Mar | Steel News

Assofermet: Negative sentiment prevails in Italian domestic scrap market

11 Mar | Steel News

Negative mood still prevails in European CRC and HDG markets

08 Mar | Flats and Slab