Acciaierie d'Italia to present its green industrial plan for Ilva

Friday, 25 June 2021 12:29:29 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Acciaierie d'Italia, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Italia, is ready to present its proposed plan for the ecological transition of the Taranto plant previously known as Ilva.

This was announced by the company which is "ready to present, as early as next week, together with its industrial partners Fincantieri and Paul Wurth, its proposed plan for the ecological transition of the entire hot area of ​​the Taranto plant, through the application of innovative technologies that are environmentally compatible and with the aim of a progressive and constant reduction of emission quotas, which also goes beyond the current requirements. The plan is a multi-year project aligned with the ecological compatibility objectives established by the European Union for the climate and energy impact targets and is divided into several phases, such as to allow the timely detection of the results achieved."

The goal "is the production of green steel in our country. Acciaierie d'Italia is available to verify the proposed ecological transition and industrial transformation plan with all subjects involved, i.e., institutions, local communities, trade unions and linked industries."

The announcement came after the decision of Italy's State Council to cancel the sentence of the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) of Lecce, which had ordered the halting of activities in the Taranto plant's hot area in order to prevent emissions from the plant, as previously reported .

ArcelorMittal Italia was renamed Acciaierie d'Italia in April this year, when Italian state-owned agency Invitalia took a 38 percent share of the capital of AM InvestCo Italy, alongside ArcelorMittal with a 62 percent stake. Based on the agreement signed last December, from 2022 Invitalia will be able to increase its stake to 60 percent, while ArcelorMittal should invest up to €70 million to maintain a 40 percent stake and joint control over the company.