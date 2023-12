Monday, 04 December 2023 16:28:16 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to local Italian media, Italy-based steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia has decided to suspend production at blast furnace No. 2 during December 4-11, and so the plant will only have one functioning blast furnace, marking an historical minimum.

The reason for the shutdown is a worn-out raw material conveyor belt, which is no longer usable due to lack of maintenance resulting from the poor finances of the company, as local media reported.