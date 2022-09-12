Acciaierie di Sicilia suspends production amid high energy costs

Monday, 12 September 2022 11:03:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UGL Metalworkers Union has announced that Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai’s subsidiary Acciaierie di Sicilia will suspend production at its Catania plant for two weeks starting from today, September 12.

The suspension is due to rising energy costs and a slowdown in orders, mainly due to increased competition in the market. The company’s expenses have increased by over 200 percent, SteelOrbis understands.

Acciaierie di Sicilia has an annual production capacity of 500,000 mt and the production is currently down to an annual 150,000 mt. The company had previously suspended production in August this year.