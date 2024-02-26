﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

$35 billion UAE investment in Egypt to boost local steel demand in mid-term

Monday, 26 February 2024 17:21:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Egypt has announced a large UAE-backed investment in Egypt for the development of a large promising stretch of the country’s Mediterranean coast, which is expected to benefit the country greatly. In the long run, Egypt is expected to receive additional funds from the increased inflow of tourists, apart from the creation of jobs and higher budget revenues. In the mid-term, once the project enters the construction stage, it is expected to give a strong boost to the building materials industry in Egypt, including the steel sector.

According to Egyptian media sources, on Friday, February 16, Egypt sealed a deal with the UAE-based ADQ, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investment fund, worth $35 billion. The investment involves the development of the Ras El Hekma peninsula in Egypt and it is estimated that the area could further attract an additional $150 billion of investments, according to the Egyptian prime minister.

Steel market sources expect the realization of the investment is to give a huge boost to crisis-hit Egyptian industries, including construction. As a result, domestic steel demand will receive a huge boost, though it is not yet clear what the terms of the projects are and over what period the investment will extend. “Ras El Hekma has been sold to the UAE for $35 billion, for the development of the entire area. It is a golden place in Egypt and means a lot of demand in all sectors, especially steel,” a representative of a local steel producer told SteelOrbis.


Tags: Egypt North Africa Investments 

Similar articles

Suez Canal Economic Zone cooperates with Chinese investors on green hydrogen projects

14 Nov | Steel News

Egypt’s Kandil Steel receives financing to boost flats processing capacity

27 Sep | Steel News

Egypt plans to build flat steel production complex

14 Sep | Steel News

China’s Xinxing to invest $2 billion in cast iron pipe and steel production plant in Egypt

27 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Arcelik plans to expand business in Egypt with new white goods plant

16 Nov | Steel News

Egypt’s Ezz Steel mulls acquisition and investment for growth strategy

09 Nov | Steel News

Ezz Steel to increase its capacity to 11.4 million mt by 2018

30 Oct | Steel News

Egyptian president calls for speeding up of Suez Canal Corridor project

13 May | Steel News

Egypt’s El Marakby plans to commission first EAF by end of 2013

07 Feb | Steel News

EZZ Steel regains license for DRI modules and meltshop expansion

19 Nov | Steel News